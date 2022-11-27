Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $14.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sportradar Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.82.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 327,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 830,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

