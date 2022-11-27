DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DKS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.16.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DKS opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 17.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $47,446,000 after acquiring an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.