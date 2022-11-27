DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0077 on Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 11% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $122.52 million and $2.22 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,532.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.39 or 0.00462079 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025324 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00120815 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.10 or 0.00829275 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.63 or 0.00681252 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001686 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006040 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00243700 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,829,362,625 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
