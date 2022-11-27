DigiByte Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.37 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $122.23 million and $2.37 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,581.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000629 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.88 or 0.00457601 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00025368 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00121892 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.00832967 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00682218 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006051 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00246246 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,829,963,863 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
