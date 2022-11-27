DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Lowered by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 54,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,774,000 after purchasing an additional 104,045 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of DTE opened at $114.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

