ECOMI (OMI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $238.86 Million

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. ECOMI has a total market capitalization of $238.86 million and approximately $775,958.09 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One ECOMI token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002283 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.21 or 0.07816361 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00493567 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,963.14 or 0.30021102 BTC.
ECOMI Profile
OMI is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com.
Buying and Selling ECOMI
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars.
