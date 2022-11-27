Efinity Token Price Reaches $0.0828 on Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $46.69 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,664,457 tokens. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

