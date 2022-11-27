Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Endeavour Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
EXK opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $652.36 million, a P/E ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 1.37. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
