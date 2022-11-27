Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Endeavour Silver from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

EXK opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $652.36 million, a P/E ratio of -344.00 and a beta of 1.37. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 34.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 484,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 8.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

