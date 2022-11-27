Energi (NRG) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and $132,841.84 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00079382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

