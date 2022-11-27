ENI (NYSE:E) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on E. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ENI from €14.10 ($14.39) to €15.80 ($16.12) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

E stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. ENI has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 92,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 76,792 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,162,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in ENI by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 169,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in ENI by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,015 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ENI by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

