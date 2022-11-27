Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 166,682 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,682 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $137,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $210.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.97.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

