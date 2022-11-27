Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 357,223 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,307,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,223 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $205,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Company Profile

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

