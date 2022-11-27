Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,698,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,092 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of Comcast worth $184,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after purchasing an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

