Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 360,612 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,098,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,612 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.9% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.32% of ConocoPhillips worth $368,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COP opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

