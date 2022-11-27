Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,157,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,317,865 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $285,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after buying an additional 170,084 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2,935.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 394,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 364.3% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 90,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 90,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BAC opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $302.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.