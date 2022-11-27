Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,517,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,502 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.32% of Newmont worth $150,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

