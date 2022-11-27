Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $166.74 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $166,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,884,000 after buying an additional 1,319,554 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.72.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

