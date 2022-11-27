Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $173.62 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,136,336 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.36% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $173,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $185.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.19 and a 200-day moving average of $179.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

