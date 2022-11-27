Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.16% of AT&T worth $246,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.