Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,008,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,133 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.22% of Texas Instruments worth $308,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 308,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $177.07 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $199.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.53.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

