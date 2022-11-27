Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $751.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $674.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

