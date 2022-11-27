Ergo (ERG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $454,285.04

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $85.55 million and $454,285.04 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00008240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,540.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00462506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00121225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.85 or 0.00833429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00681307 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00247286 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,764,212 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

