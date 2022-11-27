Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $18.75 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $18.75 or 0.00115972 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and $179.53 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,165.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000589 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00446180 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00026488 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00825731 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00663784 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001706 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006193 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00242198 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00242429 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
