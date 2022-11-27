ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2289 per share on Wednesday, December 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.22.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMUB opened at $14.38 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B alerts:

Institutional Trading of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Get Rating) by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,359 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.15% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.