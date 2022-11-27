Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Holdings Trimmed by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 807.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $334.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $337.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.29%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

