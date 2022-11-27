Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $64.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Evergy stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. Evergy has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $73.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

