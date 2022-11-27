Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Position Lowered by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,234 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 162,742 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up 2.2% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.29% of Expedia Group worth $43,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,348 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $956,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $101.50 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

