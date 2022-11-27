Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Exterran Price Performance

Shares of EXTN opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. Exterran has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Get Exterran alerts:

Institutional Trading of Exterran

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Mangrove Partners raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 749.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,320,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,356 shares during the period. Robotti Robert grew its position in Exterran by 149.3% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,250,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 749,020 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Exterran during the first quarter worth about $3,713,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exterran by 176.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 474,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Exterran during the first quarter worth about $2,336,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.