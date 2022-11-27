Filecoin Market Cap Hits $1.45 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.42 or 0.00026739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $98.45 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 326,857,064 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

