Financial Review: G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD)

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G1 Therapeutics -328.58% -172.97% -74.56% Innovus Pharmaceuticals -34.51% -682.54% -78.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of G1 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

G1 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for G1 Therapeutics and Innovus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G1 Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 377.69%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares G1 Therapeutics and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G1 Therapeutics $31.48 million 8.66 -$148.35 million ($3.60) -1.76 Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.00 -$8.28 million ($4.16) N/A

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than G1 Therapeutics. G1 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer. It is also developing trilaciclib, a (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with first line colorectal cancer; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of first line triple negative breast cancer; Phase II clinical trial for patients with first line bladder cancer; Phase II clinical trial for patients with combination with the antibody-drug conjugate; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of neoadjuvant breast cancer. In addition, the company develops lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor for multiple oncology indications; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of estrogen receptor-positive and HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license agreement with EQRx, Inc. and Genor Biopharma Co. Inc. for the development and commercialization of lerociclib using an oral dosage form to treat any indication in humans, as well as Nanjing Simcere Dongyuan Pharmaceutical Co., LTD. for the development and commercialization of trilaciclib for any indication in humans through parenteral delivery, and ARC Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of a CDK2 inhibitor for all human and veterinary uses. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

