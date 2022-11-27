First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $97.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.9 %

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $812.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $825.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $761.71. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.