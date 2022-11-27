First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $97.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.9 %
First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $812.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $825.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $761.71. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $947.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
