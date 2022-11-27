First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Financial Analysis

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Community pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Banner has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Community is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get First Community alerts:

Volatility and Risk

First Community has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

50.0% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of First Community shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Banner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Community and Banner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 0 0 2.00 Banner 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Community currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.91%. Banner has a consensus price target of $68.40, indicating a potential downside of 4.50%. Given First Community’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Community is more favorable than Banner.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Community and Banner’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $61.42 million 2.54 $15.47 million $1.91 10.79 Banner $616.92 million 3.97 $201.05 million $5.53 12.95

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. First Community is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 23.99% 11.64% 0.88% Banner 30.78% 12.29% 1.14%

Summary

Banner beats First Community on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community

(Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 21 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County and Columbia County, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one-to four-family and multi-family residential loans, as well as small business administration loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 150 branch offices and 18 loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.