First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Increases Dividend to $6.40 Per Share

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 6.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from First National Bank Alaska’s previous dividend of $3.20.
First National Bank Alaska Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FBAK opened at $244.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $773.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.28. First National Bank Alaska has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $274.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.93.
About First National Bank Alaska
