FlatQube (QUBE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,983.07

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $31.95 million and $3,983.07 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00012896 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FlatQube alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.04 or 0.08021328 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00493873 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.37 or 0.30039704 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.14909478 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,710.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlatQube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlatQube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.