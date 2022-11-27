Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

Shares of FRCEF opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. Fletcher Building has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

