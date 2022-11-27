Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FND. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.93.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.37. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.