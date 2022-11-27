Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Shares Acquired by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,777,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,776 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition were worth $17,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.06. 3,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,575. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Profile

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

