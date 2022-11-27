G999 Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $13,157.26 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00079455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00061488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024395 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000298 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

