George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. George Weston has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $127.97.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

