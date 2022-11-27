George Weston (TSE:WN) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WN. TD Securities upped their price target on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$189.00.

WN opened at C$166.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$149.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$151.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. George Weston has a one year low of C$130.81 and a one year high of C$168.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

In related news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total value of C$5,851,435.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,960,991.69. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$27,240.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

