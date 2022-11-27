Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Upgraded by Redburn Partners to Buy

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $5.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.90.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GETY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Getty Images from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 7.59.

GETY stock opened at 5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Getty Images has a 12 month low of 4.51 and a 12 month high of 37.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.18.

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 1,044,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 9.27, for a total transaction of 9,682,116.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,733,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 600,079,925.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock valued at $117,506,870. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

