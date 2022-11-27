Gifto (GTO) Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week

Gifto (GTO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $13.12 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

