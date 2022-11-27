Gifto Reaches Market Cap of $12.88 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $12.88 million and $3.89 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gifto has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars.

