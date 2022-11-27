Goldfinch Price Tops $0.64 on Major Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00003863 BTC on major exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $19.54 million and approximately $110,938.20 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,538,581 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

