Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) PT Lowered to GBX 520 at Barclays

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 670 ($7.92) to GBX 520 ($6.15) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of GPE stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.21) on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of GBX 388.18 ($4.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 790 ($9.34). The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7,500.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 492.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 558.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,571.43%.

In other news, insider Toby Courtauld sold 39,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.30), for a total transaction of £209,309.10 ($247,498.05). Insiders have bought 94 shares of company stock worth $45,143 over the last ninety days.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

