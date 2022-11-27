Grin Price Reaches $0.0385 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $556,478.86 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,174.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00447756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00026262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00116360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00827937 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.34 or 0.00663617 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00242572 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

