Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grupo Financiero Banorte and Oxford Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $7.68 billion 3.01 $1.73 billion $3.18 12.61 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million $3.04 10.19

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Oxford Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Oxford Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Financiero Banorte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte 21.35% 15.72% 2.03% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte beats Oxford Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,151 branches, 9,668 ATMs, and 154,443 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

