GXChain (GXC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,010.32

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $334.45 million and $3,010.32 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006095 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008517 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

