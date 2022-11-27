HC Wainwright Raises Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Price Target to $33.00

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KDNY has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.10. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $70,037.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $70,037.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $144,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,528.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $436,556. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after acquiring an additional 319,169 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after acquiring an additional 882,985 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 579,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after buying an additional 912,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,985,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares during the last quarter.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Featured Articles

