Head to Head Contrast: Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) vs. Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Triumph Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Triumph Bancorp and Auburn National Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.13%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than Auburn National Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Auburn National Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 21.97% 10.77% 1.52% Auburn National Bancorporation 24.51% 9.51% 0.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and Auburn National Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $442.06 million 3.37 $112.97 million $4.31 14.13 Auburn National Bancorporation $30.80 million 2.56 $8.04 million $2.20 10.26

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. Auburn National Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes. The company also provides asset-based, and equipment and premium finance loans; real estate loans to finance commercial properties; to factoring services the transportation and non-transportation sectors; agriculture loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; mortgage warehouse loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers debit cards; electronic banking, trust, and treasury management services; and insurance brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of 10 branches in the Quad Cities Metropolitan Area of Iowa and Illinois; 8 branches in northern and central Illinois; 7 branches in southern Colorado; 3 branches in New Mexico; 31 branches in central and eastern Colorado; and 2 branches in far western Kansas, as well as a branch office dedicated to deposit gathering activities in Dallas, Texas. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through seven full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; as well as loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

